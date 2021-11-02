CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Independent panel presents proposed redistricting maps

Norwalk Hour
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An independent commission tasked with redrawing voting districts has presented its proposed maps to Utah lawmakers, a key step in the once-a-decade process that has big political implications. The Monday hearing comes...

www.thehour.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bishop
WNCT

North Carolina sued over newly passed redistricting maps said to favor GOP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Barely 24 hours after their passage, North Carolina’s newly drawn maps are facing another legal complaint that will likely determine how much Republicans can expand their political clout over the coming decade in a state that is slowly becoming more blue. An organization formed by Marc Elias, a prominent Democratic lawyer, announced Friday […]
POLITICS
WNCT

North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly completed redistricting maps Thursday for the next decade, carving boundaries that would likely give Republicans at least two more U.S. House seats and help the GOP retain its state legislative majorities. The House and Senate voted along party lines for districts drawn on the basis of […]
POLITICS
KWQC

Iowa Legislature to hold special session on proposed redistricting maps

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state legislature will meet for a special session on Thursday to consider the second set of proposed redistricting maps. The Iowa Legislative Services Agency released new maps last week. Senate Republicans rejected the first round of maps earlier this month, citing issues with district...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Ap#Republican#House
WAFF

Proposed Alabama redistricting maps released earlier than expected

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers return to Montgomery this week to debate new legislative, congressional and school board districts maps. The proposed maps were released earlier than expected. Lawmakers are required to redraw district lines every 10 years to reflect population shifts found through the census report. According to...
ALABAMA STATE
wlvr.org

State redistricting panel is now on deadline to draft its first map

The clock is now ticking for a state-appointed panel to draft new political boundaries in Pennsylvania. The five-member Legislative Reapportionment Commission has been waiting for a final, cleaned-up package of census data since the summer. Commission chair Mark Nordenberg said during a Monday meeting that the panel finally has secured it from data science teams, and was prepared to certify its completion and accuracy.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission proposes new legislative map

Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission proposed a new map of state legislative districts late Thursday afternoon, representing a potential breakthrough for the group working to redraw political boundaries.  The new map, titled L02, is available under the “maps” tab of the redistricting commission’s website. The map splits eight of Idaho’s 44 counties and has a population […] The post Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission proposes new legislative map appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
michiganradio.org

Redistricting Commission votes to advance proposed map to final stage of process

A new state Senate map is a step closer to becoming reality. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission voted Monday to advance the draft map for another public comment period. The new lines that would be fairer to Democrats than those drawn by Republican lawmakers in the last two decades. It's the first time the panel has submitted a plan for the closing 45-day public comment period.
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Applauds Congress’ Vote To Pass Infrastructure Bill

DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday. “I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it. President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.” “Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.” Congressman...
COLORADO STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Republicans release proposed Georgia House map on eve of redistricting session

ATLANTA — Georgia House Republican leaders released a proposed map of state House districts late Tuesday less than 12 hours before the General Assembly kicks off its once-a-decade redrawing of legislative and congressional districts. The map meets many of the criteria set down in guidelines adopted by the state House...
ATLANTA, GA
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers, Legislature Presented Maps Prepared By Nonpartisan Redistricting Commission

MADISON, WI -- (Press Release) -- Gov. Tony Evers today was presented the People’s Maps, prepared by the People's Maps Commission, the state’s nonpartisan redistricting commission tasked with preparing maps for consideration by the governor and the Wisconsin State Legislature. “For years, the people of this state have asked their elected officials for nonpartisan redistricting.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy