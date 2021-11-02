Independent panel presents proposed redistricting maps

DENVER (CBS4) – As Congress passed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis praised the action. The House passed the measure 228-206 late Friday.
“I’m thrilled that Congress has passed with bipartisan support this once-in-a-generation opportunity to improve our roads, create new jobs, improve our drinking water, and tackle climate change,” he said partly in a statement on Saturday morning.
(credit: CBS)
Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation while six of Democrats’ farthest left members opposed it.
President Biden called it a “monumental step forward for the nation.”
“Finally, infrastructure week,” Biden told reporters. “I’m so happy to say that: infrastructure week.”
Congressman...
Comments / 0