Indiana Jones 5 Star Harrison Ford Reunited With Lost Credit Card

The Expendables 4 is currently in production, and while franchise star Sylvester Stallone wrapped production a couple of weeks ago, things are still in full swing with the fourth installment's lead, Jason Statham. It was originally unclear if the movie was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Statham's character, Lee Christmas, but a previous report from The Hollywood Reporter indicated that it will be a little bit of both. Statham is definitely going to have a bigger role than Stallone this time around. In fact, Stallone wrote on Instagram last month that he was done with the franchise and "ready to pass the baton on to Jason." While we're sad to see Stallone go, we are excited about the fourth movie's addition of Iko Uwais as the main villain. Yesterday, Statham took to social media to share some photos of Uwais on set.

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO