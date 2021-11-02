Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 10:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant ocean overwash. 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level possible for low-lying areas south of Cape Hatteras. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 1 PM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 8 AM EDT this morning to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash will flood sections of Hwy 12 and oceanfront properties, especially at vulnerable areas from Cape Hatteras to Oregon Inlet. In some areas, battering waves will cause additional damage to property. Up to 2 to 4 of inundation above ground level is possible soundside south of Cape Hatteras resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/09 AM 6.9 3.2 2.2 9 Major 07/09 PM 6.0 2.3 2.6 9 Moderate 08/10 AM 7.0 3.3 2.5 9 Major 08/10 PM 5.3 1.6 2.0 8 None 09/11 AM 5.6 1.9 1.3 7 Minor 09/11 PM 4.1 0.4 1.0 5-6 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/10 AM 1.9 1.3 1.0 3 None 07/10 PM 1.6 1.0 1.0 3 None 08/12 PM 2.1 1.5 1.3 2-3 None 08/11 PM 1.7 1.1 1.1 2 None 09/12 PM 2.0 1.4 1.2 1-2 None 10/12 AM 2.0 1.4 1.4 1 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/09 AM 2.6 1.4 1.1 5 Minor 07/10 PM 3.0 1.8 1.8 4 Minor 08/10 AM 3.1 1.9 1.6 3-4 Minor 08/10 PM 2.6 1.4 1.5 3 Minor 09/10 AM 2.6 1.4 1.2 2-3 Minor 09/11 PM 2.2 1.0 1.1 1 None
