Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-02 17:27:00 Expires: 2021-11-02 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 08:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-08 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Weekend storm total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches above 4000 feet over the entire weekend may result in some forest roads becoming impassable. Even higher amounts will be possible on Mt St Helens.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 10:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying soundside areas and ocean overwash. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 1 PM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 8 AM EDT this morning to 4 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Numerous road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Ocean overwash expected along Ocracoke Island, which will likely impact portions of Highway 12. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/09 AM 3.4 2.3 2.0 5 Minor 07/10 PM 3.1 2.0 2.2 4 Minor 08/10 AM 3.9 2.8 2.5 3-4 Moderate 08/10 PM 3.5 2.4 2.6 2-3 Minor 09/11 AM 3.6 2.5 2.3 2 Minor 09/10 PM 2.8 1.7 2.1 1 None
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 07:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 PM EST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 14:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-07 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
#Rip Currents#Beaches#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 02:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-06 14:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-11-07 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 7 PM EST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Several roads may be closed during during the morning high tide on Sunday. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 10:04:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST TUESDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant ocean overwash. 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level possible for low-lying areas south of Cape Hatteras. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 1 PM EST Tuesday. For the High Surf Advisory, from 8 AM EDT this morning to 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Ocean overwash will flood sections of Hwy 12 and oceanfront properties, especially at vulnerable areas from Cape Hatteras to Oregon Inlet. In some areas, battering waves will cause additional damage to property. Up to 2 to 4 of inundation above ground level is possible soundside south of Cape Hatteras resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/09 AM 6.9 3.2 2.2 9 Major 07/09 PM 6.0 2.3 2.6 9 Moderate 08/10 AM 7.0 3.3 2.5 9 Major 08/10 PM 5.3 1.6 2.0 8 None 09/11 AM 5.6 1.9 1.3 7 Minor 09/11 PM 4.1 0.4 1.0 5-6 None Oregon Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.5 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 2.4 ft, Moderate 3.9 ft, Major 4.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/10 AM 1.9 1.3 1.0 3 None 07/10 PM 1.6 1.0 1.0 3 None 08/12 PM 2.1 1.5 1.3 2-3 None 08/11 PM 1.7 1.1 1.1 2 None 09/12 PM 2.0 1.4 1.2 1-2 None 10/12 AM 2.0 1.4 1.4 1 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 07/09 AM 2.6 1.4 1.1 5 Minor 07/10 PM 3.0 1.8 1.8 4 Minor 08/10 AM 3.1 1.9 1.6 3-4 Minor 08/10 PM 2.6 1.4 1.5 3 Minor 09/10 AM 2.6 1.4 1.2 2-3 Minor 09/11 PM 2.2 1.0 1.1 1 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 02:32:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-07 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...Through this morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 02:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns and Coastal Flagler Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Surf Advisory, until 5 AM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 02:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 02:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Nassau COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 8 feet. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Nassau County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 5 AM EST Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 11:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING MINOR COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE DURING HIGH TIDE * WHAT...Potentially dangerous rip currents possible. Isolated minor coastal flooding possible, especially during high tide. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday morning. For the, through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 07:19:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Upper Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The saltwater flooding across the Bayside communities of the Upper Keys may persist for several days.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Middle Keys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 07:19:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Middle Keys * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding. * WHERE...Middle Florida Keys. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 11:59:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-10 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING MINOR COASTAL FLOODING POSSIBLE DURING HIGH TIDE * WHAT...Potentially dangerous rip currents possible. Isolated minor coastal flooding possible, especially during high tide. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday morning. For the, through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low-lying lots, parks, and roadways may occur near the coast line. Temporary closure of some coastal roads possible, especially during high tide. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-07 09:30:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-08 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water...and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and flooding of properties. If travel is necessary...do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area...producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck COASTAL FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST MONDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 1 PM EST Monday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 5 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Large breaking waves of 10 to 12 feet will result in dangerous surf conditions. Do not enter or approach the water due to the risk of being swept away. In addition, the large breaking waves will result in beach erosion. Damage to dune structures is possible.
ENVIRONMENT

