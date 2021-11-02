Raptors' Barnes to miss second game in a row with thumb injury

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 102-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. One -- That was a bitter way to end the five-game win streak. The Raptors led for the entire game, save for the final five seconds, as a slew of unfortunate decisions went against them. It was not a well-officiated game in the slightest, with a missed travel call, a missed goaltending, and a handful of over-the-back decisions that all burned the Raptors in the fourth quarter -- allowing the plucky Cavaliers to complete their valiant comeback. The Raptors didn't do themselves that many favours either by not capitalizing on opportunities in the fourth, including missed point-blank looks or ill-advised jumpers, but they were just one possession short tonight.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO