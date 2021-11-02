CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors' Barnes to miss second game in a row with thumb injury

Cover picture for the articleToronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes will sit out his second game in a row with a right thumb sprain on Wednesday night...

Barnes leads Raptors past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 97-94 on Saturday night. Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft this year, hit a pair of free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to give the Raptors the final margin. The Pacers’ Domantas Sabonis missed a hurried 3-pointer in the final seconds.
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes returns after suffering left quad contusion

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes returned in the second half of Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks after suffering a left quad contusion, the team announced. Barnes bumped into an opposing player, and then began favouring his left hip. He limped to the locker room late in the first half, before returning to the bench.
The Raptors hit the jackpot on Scottie Barnes and it already shows

After Jalen Suggs led Gonzaga to an impressive college season, his draft stock immensely ascended despite losing to Baylor in the National Championship. Suggs has the impressive ball-handling skills and long-range abilities for fans to notice his all-around skillset. With that, as Toronto Raptors selected Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft instead of Suggs, many pundits criticized the choice of Masai Ujiri.
Raptors starting Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk for injured Scottie Barnes (thumb) on Monday

Toronto Raptors guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is starting in Monday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Mykhailiuk will make his first start this season after Scottie Barnes was ruled out with a thumb injury. In a slow matchup against a New York unit playing with a 98.5 pace, our models project Mykhailiuk to score 13.7 FanDuel points.
Scottie Barnes (thumb) now doubtful Monday for Raptors

Toronto Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes is doubtful to play Monday against the New York Knicks due to a right thumb sprain. Barnes injured his thumb during Saturday's game while putting together his second career double-double. The Raptors didn't include Barnes on the initial injury report they released Sunday, but the sprain has apparently become more of an issue for the No. 4 pick. Chris Boucher is a candidate to replace Barnes in the starting lineup Monday night and there could be larger roles for Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent, and OG Anunoby.
Raptors Rule Out Scottie Barnes vs. Wizards

Scottie Barnes isn't quite over his right thumb sprain yet. The Toronto Raptors have already ruled out the 20-year-old for Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards. Barnes had been listed as doubtful prior to Monday night's game before being ruled out ahead of tipoff. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said...
Scottie Barnes helps Raptors get by Pacers

Rookie Scottie Barnes collected 21 points and 12 rebounds to lift the visiting Toronto Raptors to a 97-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday in Indianapolis. Svi Mykhailiuk scored 16 points off the bench and Fred VanVleet also had 16 for the Raptors, who have won three in a row. VanVleet had 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in a 118-100 victory over the Pacers on Wednesday in Toronto.
Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes out for Monday's game against Knicks

Toronto Raptors fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Scottie Barnes is out for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Barnes suffered a right thumb sprain during Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. The Raptors announced that X-rays on Barnes' hand came back negative, but the team will continue to monitor the injury.
Scottie Barnes available for Raptors vs. Cavaliers on Friday

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes is available for the team's game on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Barnes, 20, missed the last two games for the Raptors with a thumb injury. The fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 55.1...
Raptors Notes: Dragic, Dekker, Bonga, Achiuwa, Barnes

The Raptors are on a four-game winning streak, but Goran Dragic has been a DNP-CD in all four games, raising questions about his place on the roster. While the veteran point guard clearly isn’t a long-term keeper for the Raptors, there’s no indication that he’ll be traded or bought out anytime soon, writes Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca.
10 Things: Raptors' five-game win streak ends in bitter fashion

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 102-101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. One -- That was a bitter way to end the five-game win streak. The Raptors led for the entire game, save for the final five seconds, as a slew of unfortunate decisions went against them. It was not a well-officiated game in the slightest, with a missed travel call, a missed goaltending, and a handful of over-the-back decisions that all burned the Raptors in the fourth quarter -- allowing the plucky Cavaliers to complete their valiant comeback. The Raptors didn't do themselves that many favours either by not capitalizing on opportunities in the fourth, including missed point-blank looks or ill-advised jumpers, but they were just one possession short tonight.
