Congress & Courts

LETTER: Taxpayers deserve better than Gaetz

NW Florida Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his interview on Channel 3 TV on Oct. 5, Congressman Matt Gaetz appeared to take credit for all the military funds headed for the Panhandle. Congressmen do not make the defense budget. The military budget is started at the lowest unit level of the military. The budget...

