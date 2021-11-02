CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Zillow is shutting down its homebuying business and laying off 25% of its employees

By Avery Hartmans,James Rodriguez
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQtnR_0ckUarLK00
Dallas suburbs.

Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Zillow is shutting down its homebuying unit, the company announced Tuesday.

The company's iBuying division, known as Zillow Offers, hit turbulence in the last several weeks, leading to a pause in operations last month. Now, the unit will be shut down and Zillow will lay off roughly a quarter of its workforce, CEO Rich Barton said in the company's third-quarter earnings release.

"We've determined the unpredictability in forecasting home prices far exceeds what we anticipated and continuing to scale Zillow Offers would result in too much earnings and balance-sheet volatility," Barton said. "While we built and learned a tremendous amount operating Zillow Offers, it served only a small portion of our customers. Our core business and brand are strong, and we remain committed to creating an integrated and digital real estate transaction that solves the pain points of buyers and sellers while serving a wider audience."

The wind-down of the business will take "several quarters," Barton said, and will result in Zillow laying off about 25% of its employees, he said.

"The most difficult part of this decision is that it will impact many of our colleagues," Barton said. "This is not something we take lightly. We are grateful for their efforts, and we are committed to providing a smooth transition."

Zillow pressed pause on Zillow Offers last month after the company said it had a backlog of homes that required renovations.

But an Insider analysis revealed other issues with the company's iBuying strategy. Of the hundreds of homes Zillow has recently listed for sale in its five biggest markets, 64% were being marketed for less than the company originally paid for them .

The numbers were particularly staggering in Phoenix, where 93% of Zillow-owned listings were priced below what the company paid.

In the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, Zillow was listing two-thirds of homes for less than it paid.

Zillow also appears poised to take losses on the majority of its listings in Houston and Dallas .

The company will write down roughly $304 million within its Homes segment, which includes Zillow Offers, as a result of buying homes in the third quarter at higher prices than it expects to be able to sell them for in the future, according to its third-quarter earnings release.

Zillow is expecting between $240 million and $265 million in losses in the fourth quarter from homes it expects to purchase that quarter, the company said.

Instant buying, otherwise known as "iBuying," refers to the process in which deep-pocketed, tech-enabled companies buy up homes, complete light renovations and then sell them for a gain. Companies like Zillow and its competitors rely on algorithms to value homes before purchasing them.

Zillow bet big on the strategy , launching Zillow Offers in 2018.

Though it had yet to turn a profit through home-flipping, Zillow Offers raked in $1.47 billion in revenue in the first half of 2021.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Detroit Free Press

Zillow ending its home buying business, sees drop in shares

The S&P 500 traded higher all five days this week, and the monthly U.S. jobs report painted a bullish picture for investors heading into the final two months of 2021. The U.S. economy added 531,000 jobs in October, beating economist estimates of 450,000 jobs. The Labor Department reported on Friday that the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 4.6% in October, while year-over-year wage growth increased to 4.9% in a tightening labor market.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
CNN

Zillow bet the farm on its house-flipping business. Now it's downsizing

New York (CNN Business) — Editor's Note: A version of this story appeared in CNN Business' Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. Zillow shares fell more than 20% Wednesday on the news that it's pulling the plug on its house-flipping business and laying off a quarter of its staff.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Housing Prices#Real Estate#Lay Off#Zillow Offers
Seattle Times

Zillow to close its home-flipping biz, lay off 25% of staff

Facing the prospect of selling thousands of homes at a loss, Seattle-based Zillow said Thursday it would close down its house-flipping division and lay off a quarter of its staff. The decision to shutter Zillow Offers was “tough but absolutely necessary” as the company failed to accurately forecast the costs...
SEATTLE, WA
KITV.com

Zillow to exit its home buying business, cut 25% of staff

Zillow is getting out of the iBuying business and will shut down its Zillow Offers division, resulting in a 25% reduction in its staff. In its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, the company said it will see a total write-down of more than $540 million as a result of its exit from the business, which buys homes and resells them.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Housing Wire

Zillow to kill its iBuying program

Zillow CEO Rich Barton announced Tuesday that his company is exiting the iBuying business, a mind-boggling about face that completely changes Zillow’s business model and will result in the loss of about 1,605 jobs. The wind-down of “Zillow Offers” is expected to last several quarters and will reduce the Seattle-based...
SEATTLE, WA
Housing Wire

How Zillow’s model crushed its iBuying business

On Tuesday Zillow announced it will be shutting down its Offers business, which wasn’t too much of a shock considering how their stock had been performing for some time. The news was that they had been overpaying for homes and their losses on those purchases were getting larger and larger. Life being a publicly traded company can be fantastic or brutal at times.
MARKETS
therealdeal.com

Zillow quits iBuying, will lay off 25% of staff

Zillow is leaving the home-flipping business for good and preparing to lay off a quarter of its workforce. After halting new purchases last month, citing a backlog as it looks to offload 7,000 homes, many at hefty discounts, the company is packing it in for good, according to its quarterly filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Zillow's home-flipping business is done, and its algorithms are to blame

Zillow’s home-buying experiment is done. Not sort of maybe kinda done like the company announced last month — this time it’s over for real, and about 25 percent of Zillow’s employees will be losing their jobs because of its conclusion. The project’s cause of death is the very algorithms that Zillow built this entire house-flipping empire around, Bloomberg reports. It turns out letting an algorithm run your business is more trouble than it’s worth.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

Is This Hot IPO Worth Buying?

GitLab was welcomed to the Nasdaq on Oct. 14 in a storm of investor excitement. The company has been rapidly growing and retains a lot of paying customers. Two major factors are still holding me back from making an investment. There have been over 885 companies that have come public...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Business Insider

280K+
Followers
19K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy