Since joining Case Western Reserve University in June 2021, Rachel Lutner has made it her mission to help students get to know the Office of Equity. Lutner says what she enjoys most about being part of Case Western Reserve is working with students on the different causes and initiatives that are important to them—most recently helping a group of student from Greek life create a handbook for handling incidents of sexual harassment and sexual violence. Lutner also meets regularly with the Undergraduate Student Government administration to help familiarize them with the work of the Office of Equity and make sure students are aware of its resources.

