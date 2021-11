KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visiting the zoo is one of the best ways to brighten your day, and starting Nov. 26 Zoo Knoxville will be even brighter than before. Officials said Zoo Lights will return to the zoo for its second year on Nov. 26 and will continue through Jan. 9. They also said it is double the size of last year, with twice the number of lanterns. It is also expected to stretch the length of the zoo.

