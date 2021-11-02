CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Eli Lilly Shares Traded Higher Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) traded higher Tuesday after the company announced it will supply 614,000 additional doses of bamlanivimab with etesevimab to the U.S. government for a total of $1.29...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Moderna

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Moderna has an average price target of $301.43 with a high of $404.00 and a low of $86.00.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Popular Dividend Stock Just Jumped 13% After Earnings

On Wednesday, Lumen Technologies reported a big earnings beat despite another revenue decline. Lumen has completed the $1 billion share buyback announced three months ago and told investors that it plans to maintain its dividend despite lower expected free cash flow over the next few years. This dividend stock has...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1%; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.65% to 36,358.13 while the NASDAQ rose 0.48% to 16,016.51. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.58% to 4,707.33. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,187,250 cases with around 772,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,332,400 cases and 459,870 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,849,130 COVID-19 cases with 608,710 deaths. In total, there were at least 249,461,040 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,047,620 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Disney Shares Are Rising

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher by 3.2% at $175.72. Strength appears related to overall market momentum following strong US jobs data as well as positive COVID-19 antiviral news from Pfizer, which could lift theme park outlook. Other reopening sectors including travel, cruise and airlines traded higher following the news.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lly#Eli Lilly And#Flickr
Benzinga

Why Are Grid Dynamics Shares Soaring Today?

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ: GDYN) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 120% year-on-year to $57.9 million, beating the consensus of $50.9 million. The Technology, Media, and Telecom vertical grew 39.2%Y/Y, the Retail vertical grew 198.2% Y/Y, and CPG/Manufacturing grew 233.9% Y/Y. Finance grew 69% Y/Y; Other grew 402.9% Y/Y. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

GrafTech Stock Gains On Q3 Beat, Clocks 33% Growth In Sales volume

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) reported third-quarter sales growth of 21% year-over-year to $347.35 million, beating the consensus of $338.16 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.45 from $0.36 in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $0.41. Sales volume increased 33% Y/Y. Production volume increased 22% Y/Y. The gross margin contracted 308...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bill.com Shares Soar As Analysts Bump Up Price Targets

Analysts bumped up price targets on Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) following upbeat Q1 FY22 results. Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi raised the price target to $366 from $284, implying 24.5% upside, and reiterated a Buy. The analyst believes core organic revenue growth is benefiting from the ongoing network effects of the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slid 0.71% to $163.43 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.37% to 4,697.53 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.56% to 36,327.95. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.49 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

These winning stocks have the potential to keep on winning. DigitalOcean is successfully battling cloud behemoths in a lucrative niche. Upstart is seeing surprising success in its credit-rating revolution. DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) have both seen astronomical growth over the past six months -- with share prices jumping 118%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Reasons To Like Marathon Petroleum: Dividends, Buybacks, Demand

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) traded lower following the company's third-quarter financial results earlier this week. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal took advantage of the sell-off and added to his Marathon Petroleum stock position. "The market gives you opportunities because it sometimes gets it wrong," Lebenthal said Friday on CNBC's "Fast...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Uber CEO Weighs In On Earnings Results: 'Right Now All Signs Are Positive For Us'

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is trading higher today after the company announced its third-quarter financial results. The stock initially traded lower on the report, but has since recovered and is currently trading near one-month highs. What Happened: Uber reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of 21 cents per share,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analysts Raise Planet Fitness Price Target Post Q3 Beat

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised Planet Fitness Inc's (NYSE:PLNT) price target to $110 from $100 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst said he sees a compelling lineup of additional drivers spanning marketing, digital, and pricing with the company's attractive growth outlook and increasing scale benefits supporting his confidence in positive estimate revisions and justifying its premium valuation.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Natera Raises FY21 Sales Outlook After Mixed Q3 earnings

Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) posted Q3 sales of $158.1 million, +61% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $151.36 million, driven by an increase in test volume and product revenues. Product revenues rose 62% to $150.7 million. Licensing and other revenues rose 53% to $7.5 million. Natera processed approximately 407,300 tests in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

IRhythm Stock Falls On Lowered Sales Guidance

Wearable electrocardiograph patch maker IRhythm Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ: IRTC) lowered its revenue guidance for 2021 due to unforeseen impacts related to the COVID-19 Delta variant, customer staffing challenges, and delayed account launches and expansion. It expects sales of $317 million - $319 million (consensus $323.46 million) dropped from a previous...
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Large German Investment Bank Increased Its Bet On Nio By 22% In Q3

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock may not have had the best run in the third quarter, but the weakness presented a buying opportunity for a big investment bank. What Happened: Germany's Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) boosted its Nio holdings by 22% in the third quarter, a Form 13F filed with the SEC Thursday showed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
16K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy