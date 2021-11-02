Why Eli Lilly Shares Traded Higher Today

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.65% to 36,358.13 while the NASDAQ rose 0.48% to 16,016.51. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.58% to 4,707.33. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,187,250 cases with around 772,310 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,332,400 cases and 459,870 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,849,130 COVID-19 cases with 608,710 deaths. In total, there were at least 249,461,040 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,047,620 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO