Penguins’ Pettersson, Ruhwedel test positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 11: Marcus Pettersson #28 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on February 11, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel have entered the COVID-19 protocol after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan says Pettersson is symptomatic, while Ruhwedel is so far asymptomatic.

The two defensemen are the fifth and sixth Penguin players to enter the COVID-19 protocol this season. Defenseman Kris Letang, who was symptomatic after testing positive, has been cleared to return.

