PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving more than 150 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada’s legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, a prosecutor said. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts says the situation involving his former teammate at Alabama is “unfortunate to see.” “I give my condolences to the family of the young lady that passed away and it’s unfortunate to see a situation like that unfold. I’ll just kind of leave it at that. It hurts my heart for everybody involved,”...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO