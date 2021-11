Former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco is widely known for his antics and charisma on and off the field, and rarely shies away from defending himself and his ever-changing last name. Famously popularizing the term, 'child, please' Ochocinco prides himself on asserting his dominance over people or 'children' who think they have a shot at making the former Bengals' great look bad.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO