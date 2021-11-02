CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Vin Diesel Parody in His New Movie ‘Red Notice’: ‘The Jokes Never End’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. Netflix; Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Laughs all around! Dwayne Johnson shared how he really felt about poking fun at Vin Diesel in his new movie Red Notice amid their on-off feud.

“The jokes never end,” the 49-year-old actor said on the Monday, November 1, episode of SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “People were asking me about that, and they find a way.”

In the Netflix movie, the cast joke about Diesel, 54, auditioning for a role in the musical Cats. When asked about the parody, Johnson couldn’t contain his laughter.

“These Vin Diesel jokes — which play great, by the way, to the audience, which is always a good thing because it’s all about them — people think these jokes come from me and they actually don’t,” the former wrestler explained on Monday. “You’d be surprised with how many people come to me with, ‘I’ve got a great one. I’ve got another great Vin Diesel joke.’ I’m sure you do. [They’re] always funny.”

The Jumanji actor first butted heads publicly with Diesel in August 2016 when Johnson posted a since-deleted Instagram post calling some of his Fast and the Furious costars “candy asses.”

Rumors swirled that he was referring to Diesel, who has played Dominic Toretto in the racing franchise since 2001. Johnson, for his part, joined the cast as Hobbs in 2015’s Fast Five.

Three years later, the actors appeared to have buried the hatchet with Johnson thanking Diesel for the success of Hobbs & Shaw. “Lastly, but not least, want to thank brother Vin for your support of Hobbs & Shaw,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2019. “I’ll be seeing you soon, Toretto.”

However, the feud was reignited in June when Diesel told Men’s Health that creating the Hobbs character required “tough love” on his part.

“That took a lot of work,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor told the magazine, explaining how his role as producer required him to really focus on Johnson’s acting style. “We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love. Not Fellini-esque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing.”

The Moana star revealed the following month that he would not be returning to the Furious franchise after being noticeably absent from F9. He also commented on Diesel’s remarks, telling The Hollywood Reporter in July that he “laughed hard” after learning what he said.

Looking back, the Jungle Cruise actor does have one regret over his part in the feud — releasing the initial Instagram post.

“I shouldn’t have shared that,” Johnson told Vanity Fair earlier this month. “Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bulls—t away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

