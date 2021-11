“We get knocked down, but we get up again and keep going.” 2 Corinthians 4:8-9 (TLB) My dad taught me to get back in the saddle. And he wasn’t speaking metaphorically. First, this meant putting my boot into the stirrup, grabbing the saddle horn, and scrambling up and onto a saddle that was tightly cinched to the back of a contrary horse. The horse had one thing in mind—throwing me as high as possible into the air, after which I would hit the ground with a loud, agonizing thud.

