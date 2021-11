Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS will release their fourteenth studio album, "Halo", on February 11, 2022 via Atomic Fire Records. In the past, mythology and legend took the role of today's pop culture: Stories and a set of values uniting us by giving us a voice and a tapestry on which we can find each other and identify with something. By weaving the tales of Finnish national epos "Kalevala" into their songs and interpreting them in a timeless way, AMORPHIS combine the role of ancient minstrels and luminaries of the modern world, honoring tradition without getting stuck in the past.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO