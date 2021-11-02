CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Columbiana schools plan veterans program

By Jacob Thompson
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DTFB_0ckUXcNc00

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana schools will be honoring veterans over three days next week. The events will be spread out through the district.

The students will offer the veterans breakfast and perform a show for them. Superintendent Donald Mook says he hopes students will take something away from the events.

Texans can now enjoy Valley ice cream maker’s sweet treats

“Making a connection with real people that served our nation, sacrificed a great deal and recognize those who have fallen,” Mook said.

Events include the following:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Joshua Dixon Elementary School, 333 N. Middle St. Program begins at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served followed by a Veterans Day presentation.
  • Thursday, Nov. 11 – Columbiana High School, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Rd. The program begins at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served followed by choral performance. The program will also include a slideshow, guitar solo and bell solo. Each veteran in attendance will receive a flag decal as a token of appreciation.
  • Friday, Nov. 12 – Columbiana Middle School, 720 Columbiana-Waterford Rd. The program begins at 9 a.m. Breakfast will be served followed by a choral performance and patriotic poem readings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBN

Pluck-a-Duck fundraiser to help restore local community center

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Heritage Accord sold about 1,000 rubber ducks for their Pluck-a-Duck fundraiser benefitting the Newton Falls community center. The fundraiser will be from Noon-3 p.m. at the pond next to the community center on East Quarry Street. The ducks will be placed in the pond outside the community center on Sunday, November […]
NEWTON FALLS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbiana, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Columbiana, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbiana, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Columbiana, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Texans#N Middle St Program#Columbiana High School#Columbiana Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKBN

WKBN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy