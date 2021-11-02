CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

I went to the much-hyped Harry Styles concert known as Harryween, and the sense of community among the audience was unparalleled

By Callie Ahlgrim
Insider
Insider
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q56TO_0ckUXLZN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BF4n_0ckUXLZN00
Harry Styles performs at Madison Square Garden on October 31, 2021.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HS

  • Harry Styles performed at Madison Square Garden on Sunday for a special Halloween-themed concert.
  • Insider's music reporter Callie Ahlgrim attended the sold-out event, known as Harryween.
  • Here's what it was really like inside the venue, and why it was worth the hype.
Getting into the venue was chaos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woDsl_0ckUXLZN00
Madison Square Garden is in Manhattan's midtown.

Callie Ahlgrim

According to Ticketmaster, doors for the event would open at 7 p.m. and the show would begin at 8 p.m.

However, the demand for merchandise was frantically high. Fans had been told the exclusive Harryween t-shirt was only available in "limited quantities," and the Saturday stock sold out in minutes.

As a big fan of both Styles and band tees, I, too, wanted the shirt.

I'd been lurking on Twitter all day, and some people who were already in line had been told they'd be let in at 6:30 p.m., so I planned to join at 6:15 p.m.

By the time I arrived, the venue was already swarmed on all sides. Crowds of people had formed around each entrance and no one seemed quite sure where to queue. It took 20 minutes for me to fight through the horde and find a security guard, who directed me towards the proper portal.

Inside wasn't much better, especially near the merch stands.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WnXLI_0ckUXLZN00
The exclusive Harryween t-shirt was sold for $45.

Callie Ahlgrim

The crowds definitely became calmer and more organized as the hours ticked by, but when I first got inside the venue, it was mayhem. Fans were sprinting and jostling in every direction.

There were several merch stands on every floor, and by 6:45 p.m., each line already boasted at least 50 people. Most of the Harryween shirts and posters were gone. (I did manage to get one, but after I waited in line for about 40 minutes, it had sold out in three sizes.)

The line of people waiting to take photos was similarly lengthy.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTa0m_0ckUXLZN00
Decorations throughout the venue were orange and black.

Callie Ahlgrimh

A backdrop had been arranged for fans to take photos, complete with an orange sofa and a skeleton wearing a green feather boa .

But the line stretched at least 30 people when I first saw it, and the length stayed consistent for several hours.

When I took my seat around 8 p.m., the general admission section was already jam-packed.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiCRU_0ckUXLZN00
I was seated in section 113, right behind the stage.

Callie Ahlgrim

The two Harryween shows had a markedly different setup than Styles' other shows this year.

Typically, his stage is positioned in the middle of the pit. Fans can buy general-admission tickets for either side, offering more opportunities to get close to the stage.

For Harryween, however, the stage was positioned at one end of the pit for a more traditional layout. This meant that fans with general-admission tickets had been queueing for hours outside the venue, in hopes of getting a better spot in the crowd.

I attended the show alone, but I made friends with the other girls in my row.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=490tpZ_0ckUXLZN00
Callie, the author, and Callie, the new friend.

Callie Ahlgrim

Many fans purchased tickets for Harryween more than one year in advance, when Styles announced the event back in 2020 . It was postponed due to the pandemic, but original tickets were honored.

In the many months since, demand for Styles' concert tickets has skyrocketed. The general-admission tickets for Harryween, which originally retailed around $140, were listed on Stubhub for upwards of $1,000.

I managed to buy a single ticket in section 113 directly from a fellow fan, whom I recently met on Twitter. (Many Styles fans prefer to forgo third-party resale sites and barter with each other directly, allowing for lower prices and embodying Styles' ethos to "treat people with kindness.")

The girl sitting next to me — whose name was also Callie, much to our shared delight — had decided at the last minute to drive to the concert from Pennsylvania with three friends in tow. They managed to buy two sets of resale tickets on the way. I have to applaud the commitment.

When Styles took the stage at 9:30 p.m., the floor began to shake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJB07_0ckUXLZN00
Styles onstage at Madison Square Garden.

Callie Ahlgrim

Styles opened the show with his joyful single "Golden," the first track on his sophomore album "Fine Line."

As soon as Styles walked onstage, the crowd's energy became electric. When the music started playing, everyone began to jump, and I could feel the stands bending and shaking; I was in the middle of my section, and I genuinely contemplated what would happen if the floorboards were to snap underneath me.

During the first show of Harryween, a boxing match took place in the Hulu Theater below, whose attendees said it felt "like an earthquake."

"Good evening, my name is Harry. Welcome to Harryween," he said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zj1eF_0ckUXLZN00
Styles introduced himself to the crowd.

Callie Ahlgrim

"For the next 90 minutes, our job is to entertain you," he told the crowd just before singing "Adore You." "I promise you we're going to do our absolute very best. But you also have one job tonight and that is to have as much fun as you possibly can."

"If you wanna sing, if you wanna dance, please feel free to do whatever it is you wanna do in this room tonight," he continued. "Please feel free to be whoever it is you've always wanted to be in this room tonight."

I was worried that sitting behind the stage would ruin the experience, but Styles was one of the most mobile performers I'd ever seen.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtCC7_0ckUXLZN00
Styles wore a frilly Pierrot clown costume.

Callie Ahlgrim

Styles is known for engaging with his audience , and I was not disappointed. He made a point to move around the entire stage and pay attention to each area in the crowd.

Even though I was seated directly behind his band, I still had a great view of his dancing and frolicking throughout the show; he even blew kisses towards my section several times.

His performance of "Lights Up" was a particular favorite of mine.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HX5sn_0ckUXLZN00
"Lights Up" was released as a single in 2019.

Callie Ahlgrim

While Styles sang "Lights Up," the lead single from "Fine Line," the crowd was illuminated with swathes of multi-colored dots.

Of course, this was no accident. To honor the song's message of self-acceptance, a group of fans organized the "Harryween Rainbow Project" to create this effect. Each section was assigned a certain color, and corresponding pieces of paper were distributed to fans before Styles took the stage.

The rainbow embodied the sense of community at a Styles show, which is truly unparalleled (as soon as merch has been secured, that is). And I say this as someone who's been to more than 100 concerts in my 26 years of life.

I met several people who traveled across state lines just to attend Harryween, and even one girl who made the trip from Mexico . It felt like every fan knew every word to every song. During "Treat People With Kindness," those in the pit even performed a choreographed line dance that had been planned in advance.

The joy and gratitude in the room were palpable, including and especially from Styles himself, who hardly stopped grinning.

His surprise performance of "Medicine" was another highlight.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRsHX_0ckUXLZN00
"Medicine" has never been officially released.

Callie Ahlgrim

There were rumors that Styles had performed "Medicine" during Sunday night's soundcheck, but nothing could prepare me for the wave of sheer elation when he began playing the song during his encore.

Styles has rarely performed "Medicine," which was recorded during sessions for his debut album but never officially released.

For a song that isn't available to purchase or to listen to on any streaming service, it was truly shocking and delightful to hear so many people sing along at the tops of their lungs.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Love On Tour: How Harry Styles' biggest fans turned his concerts into personal fashion shows

On Saturday night, the streets of New York will be filled to the brim with costumed faces ready to celebrate the weekend of Halloween in their best finery. But outside of Madison Square Garden, almost 21,000 artfully-dressed Harry Styles fans will clog the streets, dressed to the nines in what can only be described as disco/70s chic, ready to dance and sing the night away. The event: Harryween.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmleader.com

Harry Styles Dresses Up as Dorothy ‘Harryween’: Concert Review

Halloween came a day early to the blocks around New York’s Madison Square Garden, as thousands of angels, devils, cowboys, ghosts, animals, astronauts, unicorns, Britneys and all other types of princesses and queens descended upon the sold-out venue for the first of Harry Styles’ two “Harryween” concerts. Even with a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Newsday

Harry Styles to play first concert at UBS Arena

UBS Arena in Elmont is kicking off its grand opening in style, literally. British pop star Harry Styles will headline the Belmont Park venue’s first music concert event on Nov. 28 just eight days after the Islanders' opening night game. This gig marks the final night of Styles' "Love on...
ELMONT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
wfav951.com

Harry Styles Reunites Couple At Halloween Concert

Harry Styles reunited a pair of exes who attended his October 31st concert together. Video posted to Twitter shows the “Watermelon Sugar” singer teasing the couple who arrived with a sign that read, “I came with my ex for you.”. After some interrogation, the couple admitted that they had broken...
RELATIONSHIPS
E! Online

Watch Harry Styles Stop Concert to Help Fan Come Out to Her Mom

Watch: Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener. Talk about a "Golden" moment executed perfectly by Harry Styles. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the former One Direction singer was performing his biggest hits to a sold-out crowd at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin. But in between singing his massive hits like "Watermelon Sugar" and "Adore You," the 27-year-old singer spotted a fan in the audience holding a unique sign that read, "My mom is in section 201. Help me come out?"
CELEBRITIES
x1071.com

Giannis really enjoyed Harry Styles’ Milwaukee concert

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has never been shy about sharing what he likes on social media, from smoothies to drive-throughs. That apparently also includes his taste in music — even if he feels a bit outnumbered. Pop superstar Harry Styles performed at the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night, and Giannis...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sense Of Community#Boxing#Ticketmaster
KATU.com

I saw Harry Styles twice in 24 hours, and I will never be the same

"Please feel free to be whoever it is you've always wanted to be in this room tonight." I remember laying in bed on Aug. 14, 2020, and buying one ticket to Harry Styles' concert at the Tacoma Dome (I would end up waiting longer than a year since it was postponed). As an adamant, unabashed fan of his, I refused not to go — even if it meant going solo.
PORTLAND, OR
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Harry Styles, LANY, Porter Robinson

Metro Phoenix’s best shows this weekend will offer a little bit of everything, ranging from chart-topping heartthrobs like Harry Styles to psychobilly misfits, goth rockers, and even an orchestral anime concert. There will also be performances featuring music legends like the Righteous Brothers, the diverse artistry of Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, and blues-rock band Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
imdb.com

Olivia Wilde Dresses Up as Dolly Parton to Support Boyfriend Harry Styles' Halloween-Themed Concert

We're pretty sure Olivia Wilde comes in first place for celebrating Harryween. For this year's spooky Halloween weekend, the 37-year-old Booksmart director dressed up as Dolly Parton and shared the cute transformation to Instagram Stories on Oct. 30. Captioning one selfie, "I [love] you @dollyparton," Olivia is seen rocking a curly blonde wig, complete with a red floral hair accessory. And as for her makeup, she committed to the country star's look by wearing bright blue eyeshadow and red lipstick. In another Instagram Story clip, it's clear that Olivia enjoyed being in character, since she shared a short video of her trying on her fake "Dolly...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

185K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy