CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Station Eleven, Sweet Life Renewed & More Music Box Titles

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max today released a first look at the new limited series Station Eleven, renewed Sweet Life: Los Angeles for a second season, and announced additional titles coming to HBO Documentary Films’ Music Box series. For Station Eleven, HBO Max revealed the official teaser trailer and first-look images. The...

www.vitalthrills.com

Comments / 0

Related
darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: HBO Max’s “Station Eleven”

HBO Max has released the teaser for its limited drama series “Station Eleven,” based on the Emily St. John Mandel novel, which premieres on December 16th. The post-apocalyptic saga spans multiple timelines and tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what has been lost.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Gorgeous First Teaser for HBO's Post-Apocalyptic Saga 'Station Eleven'

"I stood looking over the damage, trying to remember the sweetness of life on Earth… But there is no before… only now." HBO has unveiled a teaser trailer for a post-apocalyptic series titled Station Eleven, adapted from the book of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel. Station Eleven is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. This limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and re-imagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what's been lost. It seems to be less about the apocalyptic virus itself, and more about the people who try to rebuild a new world after; what they look back on and draw from with most of humanity being gone now. The ensemble cast features Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Matilda Lawler, Lori Petty, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Philippine Velge, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler. This is a beautiful teaser, I'm totally hooked! No idea where this series came from, but it looks mesmerizing. And I'm glad it has some big ideas in it - the voiceover gave me the chills. This is a must watch first look.
TV SERIES
Distractify

'Station Eleven' Is About a Devastating Pandemic — and It Began Filming Before COVID-19 Hit

If you're looking for another kind of post-apocalyptic show to watch, you're in luck. HBO Max is coming out with a series called Station Eleven. that follows the lives of survivors who have to pull their lives together and basically rebuild the world around them after a flu kills most of the world's population. Even though real life isn't this extreme, the plotline is definitely hitting close to home.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Himesh Patel
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Kenny G
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For HBO Max Limited Series STATION ELEVEN Starring Gael Garcia Bernal

HBO Max has released this trailer from the upcoming Max Original limited drama series, STATION ELEVEN, debuting December 16. Synopsis: A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama series tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost. STATION ELEVEN is based on the international bestseller of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel.
TV SERIES
Literary Hub

We finally have a release date (and new teaser) for Hiro Murai’s Station Eleven

In case you’ve been jonesing for a hopeful pandemic prestige series (apropos of absolutely nothing…), EW just dropped first looks, an appropriately moody teaser, and a long-awaited release date for the adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 bestseller, Station Eleven. The ten-episode limited series, led by Made for Love show-runner Patrick Sommerville and directed by Atlanta’s Hiro Murai, will premiere on HBO Max December 16.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Music Box#Music Industry#Philippine#Golden Globe
blackfilm.com

Issa Rae’s ‘Sweet Life’ Gets Renewed For Second Season

The Max Original unscripted series Sweet Life: Los Angeles, from Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae, has been renewed for a second season. Season one, which debuted in August, is currently available to stream on HBO Max. Sweet Life: Los Angeles gives a unique look at what it means...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO Max

Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles will be returning for another go-round. HBO Max has renewed the praised unscripted series for a second season. Season one, which debuted in August, is currently available to stream on HBO Max. Sweet Life: Los Angeles gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, the coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South L.A., as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success. “We are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ars Technica

Station Eleven teaser is intriguing, but will show run afoul of pandemic fatigue?

In early 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was in its infancy, there was a sudden spike of interest in watching the 2011 film Contagion. Ditto for 1995's Outbreak. Chalk it up to morbid curiosity. When feeling threatened by an actual pandemic, some people lean in to that fear and uncertainty with their media choices rather than seeking escape—perhaps as an evolved response mechanism for dealing with threats by learning from imagined experiences.
TV SERIES
Variety

Martin Lawrence Sets Television Return in Topic Studios’ ‘Nehama’ English-Language Adaptation

In his first series regular role since 2014, Martin Lawrence has signed on to star in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli HOT original series “Nehama,” from Topic Studios. The series tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy. When his wife suddenly dies, he must decide whether he should pursue his dream and risk losing his kids — who are lost without their mother. Described as “hilarious, intelligent, and raw,” the series examines what it means “to seek pleasure and find...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
vitalthrills.com

Frayed Season 2 Trailer Released by HBO Max

HBO Max today released the trailer for the upcoming Frayed Season 2. You can check out the trailer for the series in the player below and you’ll find the key art underneath. The six-episode second season of the critically-acclaimed international Max Original Frayed debuts Thursday, November 4. Season 2 of...
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
MOVIES
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket, 19, Gives Rare Interview

Michael Jackson’s youngest son Blanket, now known as Bigi, is speaking out in a rare interview with “Good Morning Britain.”. The 19-year-old spoke with the show at his brother Prince’s annual Thriller Night Halloween Party in L.A. While showing the interviewer around the Jackson estate, decorated in his father’s memorabilia,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy