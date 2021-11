If you have 10 minutes to fill out a survey and if you’re a Las Vegas Aviators baseball fan, the Oakland Athletics would like to hear from you. The A’s say the team is considering moving to Las Vegas and thinking about building a new baseball park. So, they’ve hired a third-party company to figure out the demand for Major League Baseball and a new ballpark in Las Vegas. The Aviators are the Triple A minor league affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Here’s the survey invitation sent to Aviators fans.

