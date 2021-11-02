Where to Eat Indian and South Asian Food in Dallas-Fort Worth Right Now

The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival was hastily canceled back in spring of 2020 and then postponed from this past spring. It took place this past weekend at its usual location at the Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork, which is helpfully outdoors. I’m glad to see it back, but I found that tables were scarce when I reached the place. I wasn’t keen to sit down, and I appreciate that the event organizers want us to be safe, but I spent an eternity looking for places to set down my drink so I could sample the food. Also, I would have liked more light in the common areas during the evening. When not looking for places to stand and eat, I was looking for places with sufficient light so I could take Instagrammable pictures of my food, which is half the point of holding an event like this. Fortunately, the latter two events were both during daylight hours.

