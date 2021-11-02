CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's a New No. 1 in the SI All-American November Recruiting Rankings

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
 5 days ago
October was a big month in recruiting for the Crimson Tide with the verbal commitments of Tre'Quon Fagans, Jaleel Skinner and Aaron Anderson ,and that was enough to send Alabama to the top of SI All-American's recruiting rankings for November.

Penn State has had a stronghold on the top spot since the initial rankings in August but have now been surpassed by Alabama and Georgia.

Alabama is up to 18 verbal commitments in the class of 2022 with half of the 18 being part of the SI99 individual rankings. The nine commits fro the SI99 are the most of any team in the country. Those players are DE Jeremiah Alexander, QB Ty Simpson, RB Emmanuel Henderson, OL Tyler Booker, DL Jaheim Oatis, LB Shawn Murphy, OT Elijah Pritchett, Skinner and Fegans.

Texas A&M is the only other SEC school in the top-10 outside of Alabama and Georgia with LSU sliding just outside of the top-10 to No. 11 after the wide receiver Anderson flipped from LSU to Alabama last Friday.

There are still several prospects the Alabama staff will be closing in on as the December early signing day approaches that can solidify Alabama in the No. 1 spot.

Complete November rankings [previous rank]

1. Alabama- 18 verbal commitments [2]

2. Georgia- 21 verbal commitments [5]

3. Penn State- 25 verbal commitments [1]

4. Notre Dame- 21 verbal commitments [3]

5. Ohio State- 16 verbal commitments [7]

6. Oregon- 22 verbal commitments [4]

7. Texas- 22 verbal commitments [6]

8. Clemson- 13 verbal commitments [9]

9. Texas A&M- 14 verbal commitments [8]

10. Oklahoma- 16 verbal commitments [13]

11. LSU- 14 verbal commitments [10]

12. North Carolina- 15 verbal commitments [16]

13. Florida State- 16 verbal commitments [11]

14. Boston College- 22 verbal commitments [14]

15. Michigan- 17 verbal commitments [12]

16. Stanford- 20 verbal commitments [23]

17. Michigan State- 20 verbal commitments [18]

18. Missouri- 15 verbal commitments [NR]

19. South Carolina- 17 verbal commitments [17]

20. Virginia Tech- 24 verbal commitments [21]

21. Arkansas- 19 verbal commitments [20]

22. Florida- 13 verbal commitments [15]

23. West Virginia- 18 verbal commitments [24]

24. Kentucky- 16 verbal commitments [NR]

25. Georgia Tech- 18 verbal commitments [NR]

Dropped out: Rutgers (19), Mississippi State (22), Ole Miss (25)

Under consideration: Ole Miss, Iowa State, Baylor, Mississippi State, Indiana, Cincinnati

Comments / 0


BamaCentral

BamaCentral

