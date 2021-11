We cannot expect the United States to fully recover if women are being left behind. Amid the fight for America’s independence, Abigail Adams famously wrote to her husband John Adams, “Remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors.” Since being elected, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have never wavered their commitment to advancing gender equity—a feat our second first lady would be proud of. Now, with the president’s newly-announced Build Back Better Framework, we are making historic, transformational investments in women and families across the country.

POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO