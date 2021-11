Having won both of W Series’ two championships so far, Jamie Chadwick is the arguably the best-known woman currently racing. Winning four races in 2021 and two out of the six which took place in 2019, Chadwick is well-proven and has a broad resume outside single-seaters too - having won the British GT4 title back in 2016, and branched out this year into the Extreme E off-road series with Veloce - taking second in the Ocean X-Prix in Senegal.

