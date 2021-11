When Linda Zhang became chief engineer for Ford’s F-150 Lightning three years ago, she took on what some might consider an all but impossible job. In relatively short order, she had to roll out a reasonably priced electric version of the most popular vehicle in the U.S., while skirting the sensibilities of F-150 loyalists whose ethos might be summed up in country-rap artist Breland’s popular refrain: “Don’t touch my truck.” But Zhang, who’s been an engineer at Ford for 25 years, “was actually super excited about it,” she says. “The prospect of being able to really go down more technologically advanced routes and providing some shock and awe to our customers … in a good way.”

