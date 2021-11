The Texans have traded defensive end Charles Omenihu on Tuesday to the Niners in exchange for a late-round draft pick. Via Ian Rapoport:. Omenihu has seven sacks in 35 games since being picked up in the fifth round in the 2019 NFL Draft. In the process, the Niners strengthen their pass rush, which ranks 20th in the NFL currently. The team has just 16 sacks this season, but Nick Bosa has seven of them.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO