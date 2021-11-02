CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s what it’s like to live in one of the last bastions of bipartisan America

Cover picture for the articleI live in a place that supposedly no longer exists: bipartisan America. Over the past half century, the powers that be have steadily redrawn congressional districts to make them more partisan, and therefore easier to win. At the expense of good government, Republican districts have been packed with more Republicans, while...

Newsweek

The 'Adults' Vanished, Leaving Four Seasons Total Landscaping for Rudy Giuliani

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 7, with Arizona and Wisconsin definitively in Joe Biden's column, the Associated Press and then the networks and cable stations declared that the former vice president had won the 2020 presidential election. Donald Trump was playing golf.
AFP

Biden bid to revive American Dream hinges on divided Congress

Rekindling the American Dream of prosperity as a balm for a bruised and battered nation is the risky bet on which Joe Biden is doubling down, with his grand investment vision hanging in the balance in a divided Congress. Early Friday the president hailed the robust employment figures for the month of October, saluted the first positive test results of Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, and welcomed recent approval of vaccines for children five and older. But the 78-year-old Democrat made clear his most urgent priority: to hit the phones and win over the stubbornly resistant lawmakers preventing his historic $3 trillion upgrade of the US economy and welfare safety net from crossing the finish line on Capitol Hill. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to pass part of the package -- a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill -- after sending an even bigger social welfare plan, known as "Build Back Better" and worth up to $1.85 trillion, to the upper chamber.
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
The Independent

Judgement day for Biden’s agenda as Democrats plan to vote on Build Back Better and infrastructure

House Democrats plan to vote on both their social spending bill and a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Friday in a crucial test for President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had planned the vote for as early as Thursday, but unresolved issues between progressive Democrats and moderates in the House over drug pricing and immigration meant negotiations were happening during floor votes last night and the House adjourned late in the evening without a final deal.“I don’t know how far along things are but my hope is that it will be passed this weekend,” Rep Ilhan Omar of Minnesota,...
New York Post

Terry McAuliffe’s doom: Joe Biden and the price of eggs

“I have not seen any evidence that whether I am doing well or poorly, whether I have got my agenda passed or not, is going to have any real impact on winning or losing.”. So said President Joe Biden on the Monday before the Tuesday that proved how wrong he was. Even on Monday, was there anyone other than him who really believed that? Did he?
HuffingtonPost

Dan Rather: 'Let's Go Brandon' Is Just Tip Of GOP's Degradation Of Democracy

Former CBS newsman Dan Rather blasted the anti-Joe Biden chant “Let’s go Brandon” as a sign of the Republican Party’s contempt for democracy. The phrase has become popular in right-wing circles since a sportscaster, interviewing NASCAR Xfinity driver Brandon Brown at a race, mistook a chant of “Fuck Joe Biden” for “Let’s go Brandon.”
Fox News

'The Five' on paying illegal immigrants millions

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Shannon Bream along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld times two, I think.
Washington Post

Thanks to Biden, Trump remains in the game

President Donald Trump’s grip on most Republicans remained firm even after the events of Jan. 6, but his standing with the general population cratered, as reflected by a Gallup approval rating of 34 percent as he left office. Just 4 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of independents approved of Trump as he departed.
Houston Chronicle

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz delays dozens of President Joe Biden's ambassador nominations, stoking feud over national security

WASHINGTON — By this point in the Trump administration, Kay Bailey Hutchison, a former U.S. senator from Texas, had been settled into her new Brussels-based post as NATO ambassador for several months. But Julianne Smith, nominated to succeed her by President Joe Biden in June, is still waiting in the wings for Senate confirmation.
