Paul George offers theory on leaguewide shooting struggles

Paul George scored 12 points (6-20 FG, 0-8 3PT), ten rebounds, one assist, and four steals in the Clippers’ 92-79 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. George scored 12.0 points in the Clippers' loss to the Cavaliers, making it his worst scoring performance of this "young" season. He was able to salvage his fantasy night by registering 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals. Better scoring days are certainly on the "horizon" and should lead to the continued production of elite fantasy performances we have become accustomed to throughout his career. His price-point could be a tad too rich given the slight inconsistencies in his fantasy production; however, games such as these shouldn't blind you to the entirety of his book of work. George is still worth investing in any given night, depending on how you plan to build value into your lineups.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO