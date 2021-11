You might have noticed already, but unfortunately there is no new chapter of My Hero Academia's manga to speak of this week. It was previously revealed that Chapter 331 would be released after a short delay, and thankfully it was revealed that this break would not be for very long. With the release of Chapter 330 of the manga last week (on October 17th), it was confirmed that Chapter 331 of the series would be releasing not one week, but two weeks later instead. So it's going to be another week before the next chapter arrives.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO