During the opening stages of the coronavirus pandemic, there were few better stocks to be holding than consumer staples. Indeed, as there were empty shelves of toilet paper, stores selling out of sanitizer, and cleared out isles of cleaning products began to populate the internet, stocks like Procter & Gamble (PG) , Kimberly-Clark (KMB) , Unilever (UL) , Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) , and Clorox (CLX) all soared. Similarly, as worries over new variants rippled through to consumers, many of these same stocks saw yet another boost.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO