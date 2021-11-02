CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

REMINDER: Victoria Fire Department to celebrate 150 years

By Jennifer Flores
 5 days ago
Victoria Fire Department to celebrate 150 years – 150th Anniversary celebration agenda

VICTORIA, Texas – Don’t forget to join the Victoria Fire Department on Saturday, Nov. 6 for it’s 150th Anniversary celebration. The event will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. at Station #4, located off of 2007 Salem Road.

VFD invites you to join the fun, family-friendly event. A few attractions that will be available include:

  • antique trucks,
  • a helicopter landing in front of the station,
  • a jaws of life demonstration and
  • a few public safety booths including members of the VPD SWAT and VCSO SWAT, DPS’ seat belt convincer, etc.

FREE Kona Ice will also be available. A foam party will begin at 1 p.m. for the public to attend.

VFD is looking forward to celebrating this momentous occasion.

You can find more information on VFD’s Facebook page.

