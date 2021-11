PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The October jobs report out on Friday showed more Americans back to work and the lowest unemployment rate since the pandemic began. It was a surprise to many economists who had not expected such good news. But last month over 531,000 new jobs were created, bringing the nation’s unemployment down to 4.6 percent, a pandemic low. Led by a surge of jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry as Americans try to get back to normal life, some 2.4 million jobs lost during the pandemic have been restored this year. Dr. Heather Boushey on the White House Council of Economic...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO