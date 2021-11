MENDOCINO Co., 11/2/21 — Mendocino County’s Redistricting Advisory Commission will hold its final public workshop at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, Nov. 3, before handing their findings off to the Board of Supervisors. The process isn’t over yet, but the county’s timeline calls for an ordinance establishing the new district borders to be introduced on Dec. 7 and finalized Dec. 14, leaving just about one month to go. This last workshop marks the end of the advisory part.

