Jackson Hosting School Funding Town Hall

By Editor
jacksoncountysentinel.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJackson County Middle School will host a town hall meeting on Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed new student funding formula. That meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5:30 p.m....

www.jacksoncountysentinel.net

