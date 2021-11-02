Jackson Hosting School Funding Town Hall

Law enforcement, criminal justice officials to join commissioners in town hall on Wednesday, Nov. 3Clackamas County commissioners are partnering with local law enforcement and criminal justice authorities to host a virtual town hall, during which the public is invited to comment or inquire about local crime and the justice system. The virtual event, set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 5:30-7 p.m., will feature panelists including Clackamas County Sheriff Angela Brandenburg, Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth and Gladstone Police Chief John Schmerber, who serves as district representative with the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police. Specific information panelists...
Comments / 0