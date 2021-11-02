Jackson Hosting School Funding Town Hall

State education officials are hearing from parents, teachers and even students as they work toward changing the way public schools are funded in Tennessee. On Oct. 27, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn attended the first of eight planned town hall sessions over three months across Tennessee to hear the public’s comments on revamping the Basic Education Program (BEP), the funding formula for Tennessee schools. According to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, the BEP funded public schools to the tune of nearly $4.9 billion for the 2019-20 school year.

