Former NM governor and US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader

krwg.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson, on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar, has met with the head...

www.krwg.org

krwg.org

New Mexico GOP leaders concerned about US vaccine mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico already has among the highest U.S. unemployment rates and the state's Republican legislative leaders fear President Joe Biden's plan to require vaccinations or COVID-19 testing for large employers could cause more damage to job market. State Senate Republican Leader Greg Baca said Thursday that...
HEALTH
Shore News Network

US meets Sudanese leaders to reaffirm support for democracy

CAIRO (Reuters) -A U.S. envoy underlined Washington’s support for a democratic transition to civilian rule in Sudan on Saturday during talks with the head of its ruling council and the prime minister, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said. It tweeted that Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the Horn of Africa,...
WORLD
tucsonpost.com

Sudan Coup Leader Fires Six Dissident Diplomats

The leader of Sudan's military junta has fired at least six ambassadors from their posts after they spoke out against this week's overthrow of the joint civilian-military transitional government. State-run Sudan TV announced Thursday that General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dismissed the envoys to the United States, European Union, China, Qatar...
POLITICS
Bill Richardson
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Veteran US diplomat on way to Myanmar

Veteran U.S. diplomat and former Gov. Bill Richardson is heading to Myanmar on a private humanitarian mission that will focus on pandemic support, his spokesperson said Sunday. Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. Protesters have faced beatings and arrests....
WORLD
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo leaders meet with US Ambassador Ken Salazar

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz and City Manager Robert A. Eads met with the United States Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar along with other community leaders this week to discuss topics concerning the U.S.-Mexican border. In an effort to continue providing firsthand information to federal representatives on the issues the border...
LAREDO, TX
#Myanmar#Ap#U N#Southeast Asian#Information Ministry
Derrick

Ex-US ambassador to UN Bill Richardson ends Myanmar visit

BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson left Myanmar on Thursday after finishing a private humanitarian mission in which he sought to boost the Southeast Asian country’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and facilitate the delivery of aid. “The main focus of my discussions was...
POLITICS
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar hit with third charge: lawyer

An American journalist detained for months by Myanmar's junta has been denied bail and hit with a third criminal charge, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday, drawing condemnation from Washington. Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was held in May as he attempted to leave the country. He is on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association, and faces six years in jail if convicted on both counts. At his latest hearing inside Yangon's Insein prison on Wednesday, "he was told another charge was added" for allegedly breaching immigration law, his lawyer Than Zaw Aung told AFP.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Official Myanmar records mistaken about detained US reporter

Testimony by prosecution witnesses on Friday in the case of Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist who has been detained in Myanmar for more than five months, established that official records did not accurately show where he was employed, his lawyer said.The point may be crucial because it appears that Fenster is being prosecuted for alleged offenses committed by a news outlet at least seven months after he stopped working there. Authorities have not clearly described what he is accused of doing. The trial is closed to the media and the public.Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US orders diplomats out of Ethiopia as rebels approach capital

The US said on Saturday it had ordered all of its non-essential diplomats and their families to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged people to make sacrifices to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital. Nine rebel groups said on Friday they would join forces in an alliance built around the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a year-long war that has killed thousands and pushed many more into famine-like conditions. Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, sent troops into Tigray in November last year to topple the TPLF, accusing them of attacking military bases. The US State Department said it had "ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and their family members" on Friday, and it was also urging all other US nationals to leave.
WORLD
Politics
AFP

US urges Americans to leave Ethiopia urgently as rebels join forces

The US embassy in Addis Ababa on Friday urged Americans to leave Ethiopia "as soon as possible" over fears of a rebel advance on the capital, as nine groups battling the government joined forces. Concern over the country's year-old conflict is escalating after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government declared a state of emergency and vowed to press on to victory in "an existential war." In an advisory, the US embassy warned "the security environment in Ethiopia is very fluid." It urged "citizens who are in Ethiopia to leave the country as soon as possible."
POLITICS
AFP

Ethiopian govt vows to fight on in 'existential war'

Ethiopia's government said Thursday it was on the brink of victory in an "existential war" against Tigrayan rebels and vowed to fight on, in an apparent rebuke of international ceasefire calls on the conflict's first anniversary. We are fighting an existential war!"
POLITICS
Bryan College Station Eagle

Former US Rep. Bill Flores named to ERCOT board

Former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores of Bryan has been named to the board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, and will serve as the agency's vice chair. Flores represented the 17th Congressional District, which includes Bryan-College Station and Waco, from 2011 through 2021. He is the former...
BRYAN, TX

