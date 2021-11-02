CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Tomlin not commenting on hit that put Steelers kicker Chris Boswell in concussion protocol

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u92SX_0ckUSpDW00
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland.

Mike Tomlin has no interest in rehashing the hit that landed kicker Chris Boswell in concussion protocol.

Boswell was flatted on a fake field goal attempt that went awry late in the first half of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 15-10 victory at Cleveland on Sunday.

Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit to Boswell that didn’t draw a penalty flag. Referee Shawn Hochuli said his crew did not see “any contact that rose to the level of a foul.”

Tomlin was asked about the hit Tuesday at his weekly press conference.

“I’m not getting into that,” he said. “I know Hochuli gave his statement. No color needs to be added from me. It’s in our rear view, and we’re moving on to the next one.”

The Steelers, who have won three games in a row, play the Chicago Bears on Monday night at Heinz Field. Boswell remains in concussion protocol, and the Steelers signed kicker Josh Lambo to the practice squad as insurance.

Of Boswell’s concussion, Tomlin said, “There is nothing that alarms us in terms of the process he’s in, but it is a process.”

The only other injury Tomlin reported was to tight end Eric Ebron’s hamstring. He said Ebron was receiving treatment Tuesday.

Tomlin also had no update on the return of defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who has remained on injured reserve since the start o the season with a knee injury.

“He had a very good week. He’s getting better,” he said. “There’s no negativity in terms of anything to report in terms of his work back to return. It’s not close enough to put any color to it.”

Tomlin also appears to be in no hurry to put right tackle Zach Banner back in the starting lineup. Banner was inactive for the second week in a row since he returned from injured reserve. Chuks Okorafor, who was called for two penalties against the Browns, has started all but one game this season at right tackle.

“He needs to keep doing what he’s doing,” Tomlin said of Banner. “He’s healthy. He’s been given clearance from a health standpoint. He needs to knock the dust or the rust off and prove he’s a viable guy that can help us win a game. That’s done with repetitions in practice and competitive circumstances. We’ll keep doing that and see where the roads lead us this week.”

Too many flags

The Steelers’ 46 penalties rank in the bottom half of the league and are 14 fewer than the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles have committed. Still, Tomlin saw enough yellow Sunday — when the Steelers were penalized eight times for 65 yards — that he felt compelled to address it unsolicited Tuesday.

On offense, the Steelers were called for holding five times, although one was declined and another was wiped out by an offsetting penalty.

“We’ve got some things we need to work on, some things that have been issues for us that continue to be,” Tomlin said. “It’s our job to make known problems disappear. The penalty component of offensive play is slowing down what is really good progress for our guys.”

Okorafor was called for an illegal formation and a hold that was declined. Center Kendrick Green drew a pair of flags for holding, one of which was accepted. Guard Kevin Dotson also was flagged for holding.

“Guys are getting an understanding of what we’re trying to do, what we are asking them to do and their roles in it,” Tomlin said. “They are getting better at executing assignments with great detail, but the penalty component of play is putting us behind the chains and stopping drives. We’ve got to be better there.”

Practice squad patter

The Lambo signing was one of two the Steelers made to their practice squad.

The Steelers also signed defensive tackle Khalil Davis, the twin brother of defensive tackle Carlos Davis, who is on injured reserve. Khalil Davis was a sixth-round pick in 2020 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played two games last year in Tampa Bay and one game this year with Indianapolis. Defensive tackle Chris Slayton was released from the practice squad to make room for Davis.

Lambo has kicked for the then-San Diego Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars over his seven-year NFL career. He had made 128 of 147 field-goal tries and is 33 of 44 between 40-49 yards.

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Concussion#Buccaneers#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Browns
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers CB Joe Haden’s strong reaction to Mike Tomlin firing back at USC rumors

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden couldn’t hide his admiration for head coach Mike Tomlin, who handled the USC rumors surrounding him in perfect fashion. On Tuesday, Tomlin put all the rumors of him being linked to the USC Trojans to rest, declaring he has no plans of leaving the Steelers franchise for a college job. The 49-year-old coach emphasized he has “one of the best jobs in all of professional sports” and he wouldn’t exchange it for anything else.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s hilarious reaction to brutal hit that knocked him out of Browns game

What looked like a busted play from the beginning got about as bad as it could get on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they attempted a fake field goal pass for kicker Chris Boswell, in which he got absolutely decked by a Cleveland Browns lineman. It was a scary hit that kept Boswell on the ground for quite some time, but he appears to be okay and even a bit humorous about the whole situation.
NFL
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Bears against Steelers

The slumping Chicago Bears head to Pittsburgh looking to get back on track against a Steelers’ team that has turned things around for the positive. It could be the classic case of two teams headed in opposite directions. The Chicago Bears were 3-2 after back-to-back wins over the Lions and Raiders. But the club has now dropped three in a row and find themselves in third place in the NFC North.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Share Thursday Update On K Chris Boswell

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell sustained a concussion in last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns after he took a shot on a botched fake field goal attempt in the first half. He left the game and went into concussion protocol, leaving the team without a placekicker on the roster for the rest of the contest.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dealing With Third Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has added a third injury to his body heading into Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Roethlisberger has been limited in practice the last two days, initially with a hip and pectoral injury, but on Friday, was listed to have a right shoulder injury as well.
NFL
247Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin slams LSU, USC job speculation

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is not interested in a coaching college football team and shot down speculation of his potential candidacy for the LSU or USC openings this week. Tomlin made that clear with a harsh response Tuesday at his press conference. There are denials of interest, and then there is Tomlin's word choice.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell injured on fake field goal attempt

CLEVELAND — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost kicker Chris Boswell to a head injury when he was knocked to the ground on a fake field goal attempt against the Cleveland Browns. With the score tied 3-3 and 1 minute, 45 second remaining before halftime, the Steelers attempted a fake field goal instead of having Boswell kicking a 28-yard attempt.
NFL
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Comments On What He Expects From Fans In Cleveland

Last season, the Browns faced the Steelers three times and won two of them; Pittsburgh won the first meeting. After that, the Browns took two consecutive games from the Steelers. On January 3, the Browns beat the Steelers at FirstEnergy Field to make the playoffs. The following week, on January...
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
8K+
Followers
903
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy