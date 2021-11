New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will have an MRI exam to determine the extent of a right knee injury that knocked him out of Sunday's 54-13 loss at New England. Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, took a big hit from Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon early in the second quarter. He remained on the ground before being helped off the field by trainers. He was evaluated in the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO