Mille Lacs, Red Lake winter walleye regulations set

By John Myers
Post-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce anglers on Mille Lacs and Upper Red lakes can harvest walleye on both lakes this winter season. A four-walleye bag limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed, went into effect on Upper Red Lake on Nov. 1. Starting Dec. 1,...

