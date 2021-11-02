FBI searching for suspects in multiple robberies across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FBI Nashville Resident Agency’s Safe Streets Task Force is asking for the public’s help in identifying two or three suspects who could be responsible for multiple robberies in Middle Tennessee.

Police believe the men in the pictures below, along with the vehicles, were involved in robberies across the area.











Anyone with information should call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at (615) 232-7500 or submit a tip online by CLICKING HERE .

