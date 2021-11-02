CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

FBI searching for suspects in multiple robberies across Middle Tennessee

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The FBI Nashville Resident Agency’s Safe Streets Task Force is asking for the public’s help in identifying two or three suspects who could be responsible for multiple robberies in Middle Tennessee.

Police believe the men in the pictures below, along with the vehicles, were involved in robberies across the area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UGiIQ_0ckURIZ600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOart_0ckURIZ600
CRIME TRACKER : Read the latest crime reports from across Middle Tennessee

Anyone with information should call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at (615) 232-7500 or submit a tip online by CLICKING HERE .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 10

VP Trixie Harris
4d ago

Greezers no less,who are gracing us with their presence thanks to the Open Border Policy from Dumbaz Biden and his professional escort VP !

Reply(5)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Cars
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Middle Tennessee#Robber#Safe Streets Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy