Disney On Ice Returns To PPG Paints Arena In March

After sitting on hiatus due to the pandemic this year, Ultra Australia is set to return for another stunning edition in March 2022. While Ultra Music Festival might be most well-known for its annual edition in Miami, the brand has grown to become a global behemoth over the years as well. Multiple editions of Ultra Worldwide have dotted every habitable continent on the planet and now with the news that the main festival will be returning in 2022, others are beginning to pick up momentum as well. Most recently, they announced that their beloved edition in Melbourne, Ultra Australia, is set to re-emerge in 2022!

