To put it simply, if you're not shopping for your skincare products based on your skin type, you're not doing your skin any favors. That's because each skin type has different needs, and some products are not formulated for every type. You probably know that if you have dry skin, you want to gravitate toward formulas that are hydrating and that don't strip the skin of natural oils. And if you have oily, acne-prone skin, you want ingredients that won't clog pores and that can reduce excess oil and shine.

