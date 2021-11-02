CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital currency is an imperative, not a choice

By Editorials
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica will have digital dollars accessible through smartphones and computers within a few years. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard, who may be the next Fed Chairman or Vice Chairman for Supervision, have expressed strong interest in a digital currency. The benefits are compelling. Most...

coingeek.com

South Africa proposes ban on digital currencies for pensions

All across the world, regulators have been cracking down on digital currencies and setting rules for issuing, offering, or investing in them. This week, South Africa became the latest country to propose new rules governing the buying and selling of digital assets. The proposed legislation would ban pension funds from investing in digital currencies like BTC and Ethereum.
WORLD
bizjournals

The rise of digital currencies and the future of money: What does a central bank digital currency mean for you?

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have taken center stage amongst conversations between central banks, governments and private industry. The future of money is uncertain, but we are certain that it will involve significant change as blockchain and distributed ledgers achieve adoption and production deployments at an increasingly frequent rate. To...
MARKETS
stanford.edu

Digital Currency Needs Regulation, Says Treasury Official

Stablecoins, a digital currency that has exploded in popularity in recent months, need tighter regulation and more safeguards to protect consumers and investors, Treasury Under Secretary for Domestic Finance Nellie Liang said Monday in a webinar hosted by Stanford Graduate School of Business. Citing “a regulatory gap,” Liang says a...
STANFORD, CA
Axios

Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group valued at $10 billion

Digital Currency Group, a crypto conglomerate whose holdings include media site CoinDesk and asset manager Grayscale, raised $700 million in secondary funding at a $10 billion valuation led by SoftBank. Why it matters: DCG is unlike anything else in crypto; an operating and investment firm with exposure to almost every...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Biden Administration Targets Stablecoin Digital Currency for Banklike Oversight

WASHINGTON—The Biden administration on Monday took the first significant step to impose banklike oversight on the cryptocurrency companies involved in the issuance of stablecoins, outlining a process that could shape the future of that digital money. A Treasury-led panel recommended that Congress impose a new regulatory framework around stablecoins—digital currencies...
U.S. POLITICS
coingeek.com

Spain central bank rolls out registry for digital currency service providers

Spain’s central bank has launched an electronic registry for all entities offering services and products related to digital currencies in the country. The bank will require even the regulated entities such as banks to register afresh if they intend to venture into digital currency custody and other related services. Banco...
WORLD
coingeek.com

FDIC joins ‘crypto sprint’ as it sets sights on digital currency regulation

One of the agencies overseeing the U.S. banking industry has set its sight on regulating digital currencies. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is working with the Federal Reserve and other watchdogs on how to better police the industry, with one of its proposals being that all stablecoins must prove to regulators that they are backed 1:1 by highly liquid assets.
ECONOMY
investing.com

More than 40 digital currency ETFs await US regulatory approval

Fund managers appear to be scrambling to match demand from investors as major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) teeter around record price levels. According to a Bloomberg Terminal screenshot taken by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart, over 40 cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are now awaiting listing in the United States.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

The future of longevity lies with digital currency visionaries

The promise of a longer and healthier life has dominated both cultural and medical discourse for centuries. From the first accounts of Nicolas Flamel’s philosopher’s stone granting immortality to the latest superfood that promised to reverse aging, we are captivated by the idea of a longer and more vibrant life. Encouragingly, the longevity sector has proven that a longer and healthier lifespan isn’t just a magazine headline — it is an attainable reality. Humans will not only live longer but will have more active, healthy and engaged years on this Earth. Research units from all over the world are making discoveries every day. Medical advancements, fueled by intensive research and experimentation, are changing how scientists, doctors and even cultural commentators think about how long and how well we can live. We are, indeed, now in the era of longevity.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Nigeria Set To Lunch A National Digital Currency On Monday

After a delay of several weeks, the Central Bank of Nigeria is launching a digital currency that will complement the country’s physical money. What Happened: The launch of the eNaira was originally planned for Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 but was delayed due to the celebration of the 61st anniversary of Nigerian independence on Oct. 1. The rollout of the country’s digital currency comes after Nigeria banned crypto transactions, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), within the banking sector in February and four months later announced plans for the eNaira.
WORLD
coingeek.com

US overtakes China in terms of digital currency hash power

The United States is now the country with the largest percentage of the total hash rate pointed at the BTC network. For years, mainland China held the number one spot on this list, but China’s recent crackdown on digital currency has caused all digital currency-related businesses and service providers to re-locate.
FOREIGN POLICY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nigeria launches digital currency 'to drive economic growth'

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has launched a digital currency which the Central Bank of Nigeria says is a "major step forward in the evolution of money” in Africa’s most populous country. President Muhammadu Buhari said at the launch Monday that the digital currency and the blockchain technology it uses...
ECONOMY
AFP

Top Fed official says US rate hike could come by the end of 2022

The US economy may be ready for the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark borrowing rate by the end of next year, the central bank's Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday. "While we are clearly a ways away from considering raising interest rates," Clarida said he believes the "necessary conditions for raising the target range for the federal funds rate will have been met by year-end 2022."
BUSINESS
AL.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check? Petition calls for $1,400 payments

An influential non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is continuing to push Congress for a fourth stimulus payment to benefit senior citizens. The Senior Citizens League recently sent a letter to members of Congress urging them to consider a targeted stimulus designed to benefit Social Security recipients. The group is asking for a $1,400 payments.
INCOME TAX

