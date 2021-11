Bring-A-Trailer is an online car auction site that typically deals in the rare and wonderful. Looking for a clean vintage Porsche 911, or perhaps a classic off-roader like the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60? Then Bring-A-Trailer is probably your best bet. However, the site will sometimes also host auctions for obscure cars that may not be particularly valuable or desirable – like this extremely low-mileage 2000 Chevy Metro, for example.

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO