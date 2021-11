GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the autumn leaves beginning to fall, the City of Grand Rapids is asking residents to help keep storm drains clear to avoid unnecessary flooding. City officials say that while storm drains are created to keep debris from getting into the drain system, a large influx of fallen leaves can cause street flooding. Each year, city crews clean 4,000 of the city's 17,000 storm drains, and residents are being asked to be mindful of leaves blocking the drains when clearing leaves from their yards.

