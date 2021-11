Week eight is the official halfway mark of the fantasy football regular season. There are only so many weeks left until the playoffs, which means every game counts if you want to be one of the four teams to make the postseason. Don’t give up if your team is 2-5 or 3-4 — you can still make it. You just have to use the waiver wire better than everyone else. That is why I’m here; I have three players on waivers that can help you win in week eight and down the road in your playoff push.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO