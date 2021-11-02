Jurisdiction Impedes Aid for Encampments

DENVER (CBS4) – Late Friday night Congress passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package which was part of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. It would fund projects like upgrading roads, bridges, railways, broadband internet and transportation. The bill will also allot money to address climate change.
Many Colorado leaders supported the passage of the bill, including Gov. Jared Polis.
(credit: CBS)
“This country and Colorado specifically we’ve been under investing in infrastructure for the last 20 years,” said Tony Milo, Executive Director of the Colorado Contractors Association. “The crisis that people know about is our roads and bridges and congestion problems on I-25, 270, and...
