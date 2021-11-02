Jurisdiction Impedes Aid for Encampments

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A fence is going up around the Sears Lane encampment in Burlington, even though some homeless campers still haven’t left. City workers began putting up the chain-link fence Thursday morning, two days after the deadline passed for the two dozen or so residents of the encampment to have packed up. “The intention of the fence is to keep the property... on the property, safe,” said Lacey-Ann Smith, a community affairs liaison with the city.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 10 DAYS AGO