Lafayette, LA

Lafayette residents can dispose of hazardous waste materials Nov. 20

By Melody Brown-Peyton
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Residents will be able to dispose of their household hazardous waste on Nov. 20, according to a news release from Lafayette Government.

The waste disposal event will take place at the Cajundome parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon. Enter the Cajundome parking lot from Reinhardt Dr. The event is open only to residents of Lafayette Parish.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to properly dispose of chemicals that pose hazards when dumped in trash cans. When hazardous products end up in landfills it can contaminate the land, air, and water supplies, according to the statement.

Electronics will not be accepted. Ensure all liquid items are secure. Leaky containers will not be accepted.

Accepted

  • Alkaline Batteries
  • Chemical Cleaners
  • Fluorescent Tubes
  • Gasoline
  • Herbicides
  • Mercury Thermometers
  • Paint & Paint Products, including thinner and stripper
  • Pesticides
  • Photographic Chemicals
  • Pool Chemicals
  • Stains
  • Turpentine

NOT Accepted

  • Antifreeze
  • Appliances
  • Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries
  • Commercial Waste
  • Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
  • Compressed Gas Cylinders
  • Copiers
  • CRT Monitors
  • Electronics
  • Fire/Smoke Detectors
  • Medical Waste
  • Motor Oil X
  • PCB Oil X
  • Printers
  • Radioactive Material
  • Tires
  • Televisions

WHERE TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNACCEPTED ITEMS

Call ahead to confirm details and possible fees.

Antifreeze:

  • Pep Boys
  • Take 5 Oil Change
  • Firestone

Appliances

  • Best Buy
  • EMR / Southern Recycling
  • Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling
  • 1x per month curbside (visit Bulky Waste Map for designated week)

Automotive Batteries:

  • EMR/Southern Recycling
  • Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling
  • Most Automotive Stores (Call ahead- i.e. Auto Zone, Firestone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys)

Cell Phones:

  • AT&T Store
  • Sprint

Compact Fluorescent Bulbs:

  • Batteries Plus Bulbs
  • Home Depot
  • Lowe’s

Consider donating functioning electronics to charity. If non-working, check these locations for recycling/safe disposal options :

  • Best Buy
  • Doghouse Computers
  • Home Depot
  • Lowe’s
  • Target
  • Wal-Mart

Fire Extinguishers

  • Gulf Land Fire Safety Services, Inc.

Medicine / Prescription Drugs

  • Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Local Pharmacies (Call ahead- CVS, iCare Community Pharmacy, Medicine Bin, Northside Pharmacy, Teche Drugs, Walgreens)
  • Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics, Inc.

Motor Oil:

  • Most Automotive Stores

Tires:

  • Colt, Inc., 1223 Delhomme Ave., Scott, LA
  • Public Works South District Yard: 1017 Fortune Road, (337) 291-7072)

Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Society
Louisiana business industry CEO releases statement on vaccine mandate

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI) President and CEO Stephen Waguespack gave a statement President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for private companies. The news was announced in a press release on Friday, Nov. 5. The Biden administration states that private companies with more than one hundred employees are to […]
Damaged bridge over Vermilion River causing concerns

LAFAYETTE and ST. MARTIN PARISHES, La. (KLFY) — A bridge connecting Lafayette and St. Martin Parishes is worrying people who use it. It's the Highway 353 bridge over the Vermilion River, and pictures of the deteriorating understructure have been shared hundreds of times online. From above the Highway 353 bridge on Lake Martin Road, you'd […]
Bayou Teche bridge in Breaux Bridge reopens to traffic

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) The Bayou Teche bridge, which has been closed since late 2020, reopened to traffic on Thursday evening. Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu announced that DOTD officials had completed the 13-month long construction project. He said what started out as minor touch-ups and perhaps a closure of about 60 days ended […]
Louisiana Department of Health holds press conference on CDC children's COVID vaccine recommendation

This live stream has ended. This article will be updated shortly with a video of the press conference. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Health held a press conference Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the Center for Disease Control's (CDC) recommendation that children aged 5 to 11 receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric […]
