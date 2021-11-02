Lafayette residents can dispose of hazardous waste materials Nov. 20
LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Residents will be able to dispose of their household hazardous waste on Nov. 20, according to a news release from Lafayette Government.
The waste disposal event will take place at the Cajundome parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon. Enter the Cajundome parking lot from Reinhardt Dr. The event is open only to residents of Lafayette Parish.
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to properly dispose of chemicals that pose hazards when dumped in trash cans. When hazardous products end up in landfills it can contaminate the land, air, and water supplies, according to the statement.
Electronics will not be accepted. Ensure all liquid items are secure. Leaky containers will not be accepted.
Accepted
- Alkaline Batteries
- Chemical Cleaners
- Fluorescent Tubes
- Gasoline
- Herbicides
- Mercury Thermometers
- Paint & Paint Products, including thinner and stripper
- Pesticides
- Photographic Chemicals
- Pool Chemicals
- Stains
- Turpentine
NOT Accepted
- Antifreeze
- Appliances
- Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries
- Commercial Waste
- Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
- Compressed Gas Cylinders
- Copiers
- CRT Monitors
- Electronics
- Fire/Smoke Detectors
- Medical Waste
- Motor Oil X
- PCB Oil X
- Printers
- Radioactive Material
- Tires
- Televisions
WHERE TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNACCEPTED ITEMS
Call ahead to confirm details and possible fees.
Antifreeze:
- Pep Boys
- Take 5 Oil Change
- Firestone
Appliances
- Best Buy
- EMR / Southern Recycling
- Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling
- 1x per month curbside (visit Bulky Waste Map for designated week)
Automotive Batteries:
- EMR/Southern Recycling
- Louisiana Scrap Metal Recycling
- Most Automotive Stores (Call ahead- i.e. Auto Zone, Firestone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys)
Cell Phones:
- AT&T Store
- Sprint
Compact Fluorescent Bulbs:
- Batteries Plus Bulbs
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
Consider donating functioning electronics to charity. If non-working, check these locations for recycling/safe disposal options :
- Best Buy
- Doghouse Computers
- Home Depot
- Lowe’s
- Target
- Wal-Mart
Fire Extinguishers
- Gulf Land Fire Safety Services, Inc.
Medicine / Prescription Drugs
- Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office
- Local Pharmacies (Call ahead- CVS, iCare Community Pharmacy, Medicine Bin, Northside Pharmacy, Teche Drugs, Walgreens)
- Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics, Inc.
Motor Oil:
- Most Automotive Stores
Tires:
- Colt, Inc., 1223 Delhomme Ave., Scott, LA
- Public Works South District Yard: 1017 Fortune Road, (337) 291-7072)
