CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Office presents Arrive Alive Tour to students

By Sanestina Hunter
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aX4GU_0ckUO47800

LAFAYETTE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has partnered with UNITE’s Arrive Alive Tour sponsored by the Acadiana Automotive Group to bring drunk driving awareness to Lafayette High School students.

The event will be held on Wednesday, November 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The news was announced in a press release on Tuesday, November 2.

Unite Arrive Alive Tour is the number one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness for young drivers and the nation’s number one stimulated driving in the country.

According to the press release, Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows
participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being impaired. The simulator allows participants to experience real-life dangers without real-life consequences.

Missing teen in Louisiana last seen over weekend

Arrive Alive uses a virtual simulator that’s the closest thing to driving a real vehicle

For more information on Arrive Alive Tour event at Lafayette High School, contact Chief Marketing Officer Nick Pitts at 888-3394 extension 6383.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Lafayette, LA
Education
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Education
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Arrive Alive Tour#Brproud#Lafayette High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KLFY News 10

Bayou Teche bridge in Breaux Bridge reopens to traffic

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) The Bayou Teche bridge, which has been closed since late 2020, reopened to traffic on Thursday evening. Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu announced that DOTD officials had completed the 13-month long construction project. He said what started out as minor touch-ups and perhaps a closure of about 60 days ended […]
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Former firefighter in Louisiana arrested for 4th time in ongoing investigation regarding accusations of extortion, rape and more

BOGALUSA, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this week, Brandon Applewhite was arrested for the fourth time. Applewhite was arrested while in court and is facing these charges: Principal to Sexual Abuse of an Animal Principal to Molestation of a Person with a Physical or Mental Disability Applewhite bonded out of the parish jail. The thirty-six year […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

3K+
Followers
903
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy