MASON, Ohio — Steve Marsteller is one voter in the city of Mason who cast his ballot with recent city council events in mind — in particular, the abortion ban. "I think a lot of people just felt it was the wrong thing to do," Marsteller said. "Whether you're pro-life or pro-abortion, I think a lot of people just felt we shouldn't be getting involved with that."

MASON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO