Circa £34,000 per annum, pro-rata. At Family Lives we are seeking to recruit a Digital Product Manager to help us lead our digital product work as we identify and develop opportunities, build digital solutions, and grow our digital offer in line with user needs and organisational goals. The postholder will be joining us at an exciting time as we continue our work to use digital innovation to better support vulnerable and low-income families.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO